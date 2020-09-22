XRHealth Announces VR Therapy Application To Treat ADHD By Improving Concentration, Reducing Impulsivity, And Increasing Attention Span

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announces a new VR therapy application for ADHD. The application is aimed to improve well known ADHD cognitive functioning such as attention, impulsivity and higher, more complex thinking functions such as: initiating, organizing, planning and fully executing daily tasks. The VR solution closely monitors user progress based on sustained focus while distractions are present.

A new FDA policy enables clinicians to prescribe VR therapy for patients with ADHD during the public health emergency of COVID-19 as an adjunct to clinician-supervised outpatient treatment. The VR training solution is based on the brain plasticity principle, which is the brain's ability to restructure itself in attempt to overcome existing challenges. The application uses well based cognitive principles shown in the research field that are effective in facilitating this process. To further enhance its effectiveness, the application allows the clinician to create, monitor, and adjust the training process at every step.

In every training session a user-adaptive mechanism, backed by eye-tracking technology, is available to allow the clinician to adjust the task difficulty level in accordance with the patient's ability. This mechanism is meant to challenge patients and constantly motivate them to enhance their performance.

"Our training method is able to help a child or adult brain better cope with ADHD," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "The interactive nature of the therapy is able to give clinicians critical measurements of improved concentration and attention span as well as reduced impulsivity."

Clinicians using the XRHealth VR training method will prescribe the number and length of VR therapy sessions for each individual ADHD patient. Some of the application's core advantages, include:

Motor activation: Patients with ADHD commonly experience issues with both cognitive and motor abilities. The XRHealth application is one of the few digital cognitive training applications that intertwine motor and cognitive activity into an integrated digital, clinically monitored training program.

The visual and auditory experience mimics real life activity to improve motor movement.

Better clinical monitoring: The application gives the clinician comprehensive, detailed and precise information about patient performance and improvement during every session.

Integrated eye tracking technology: The eye tracking technology provides unbiased, objective, and quantifiable data that can be used for better patient assessment, training, and monitoring.

The therapeutic platform will be available to consumers later this year on the XRHealth web site. The XRHealth platform is not intended to represent a substitution for a patient's medication, and any recommendations provided by the application are supportive in nature and should not be solely or primarily relied upon to treat ADHD.

About XRHealth:XRHealth, is the leader in extended reality therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that utilizes the VRHealth Platform, which collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

