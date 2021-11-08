XRApplied Receives OTCQB Symbol And Provides Update On Metaverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. ("XRA" or, the "Company") ( CSE: XRA, OTCQB: XRAPF) The Company is pleased to announce that OTC Markets have accepted for filing the Company's updated corporate profile and FINRA has issued the Company the new symbol XRAPF. XRApplied will start trading under the new symbol XRAPF at market open on Monday Nov 8 th , 2021.

About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to large and small businesses. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

About the Metaverse One of the biggest catalysts for the growth of AR/VR/MR is undoubtedly the recent rebranding of Facebook to Meta. This has sent a signal that Facebook's "Metaverse" will play an essential role in how we connect in the future. Successfully taking advantage of the opportunities of the metaverse will require a diverse set of skills, including 3D modelling, AR/VR implementation and NFT/ smart contract coding and marketing. We believe that we are one of only a handful of Companies with the depth of talent to help industries embrace the metaverse and become early adopters to gain a significant market advantage.

