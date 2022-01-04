XR Casino Announces Strategic Investment From Bots, Inc.

XR Casino, Inc., ("XR Casino" or "The Company"), the first technology company specialized in Extended Reality (XR) cross-technology casino gaming, gambling solutions and XR game development solutions for the iGaming and sports betting industries, today...

XR Casino, Inc.,("XR Casino" or "The Company"), the first technology company specialized in Extended Reality (XR) cross-technology casino gaming, gambling solutions and XR game development solutions for the iGaming and sports betting industries, today announces that Bots, Inc. ( OTC: BTZI), has become its first strategic corporate investor.

Bots, a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, recently announced plans to launch its proprietary Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas, VEGAS.MV.

XR Casino and will be launching AR, MR and VR casinos and casino games-as-a-service (GaaS) on Bots' upcoming Las Vegas-themed Metaverse. "XR Casino's proprietary technology and games deliver the immersive casino gaming experiences of the Metaverse to anyone with an AR-enabled smartphone, AR/MR glasses or VR headset," commented Simon Rubin, chief executive officer of Bots, Inc. "We believe AR will lead the way in connecting people to the Metaverse and through our strategic investment in XR Casino we will be able to bring together players using AR, MR and VR in our upcoming Vegas.mv Metaverse, regardless of the technology or equipment they are using."

XR Casino completed the MVP versions of its initial games, Blackjack, Roulette and Slot Machine in AR, MR and VR during 2021 and is on track to launch its social casino games and NFT store in Q2, 2022.

"We are excited to have Bots, Inc. as our first strategic corporate investor and look forward to launching our games on their upcoming Las Vegas-themed Metaverse," commented Dan Martinez, founder and chief executive officer of XR Casino, Inc.

About XR Casino, Inc.

XR Casino is the first technology company specialized in Extended Reality (XR) cross-technology casino gaming, gambling solutions and XR game development solutions for the iGaming and sports betting industries. We leverage the power of AI, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Virtual Reality technologies to provide unparalleled gaming experiences and value-added-services.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

