XpresSpa Group To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 15

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide report third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the market close and file SEC Form 10-Q for the quarter-ending September 30, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-201-689-8263.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investors" tab and navigate to the "Events" link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 14 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.

