XpresSpa Group Announces Participation In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm EST.

Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa, will be discussing the factors driving the XpresCheck business of XpresSpa Group. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company's fireside chat, please click here to register for the event.

Event: WTR Fireside Chat Series: Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa Group to Discuss the Factors Driving the XpresCheck Business of XpresSpa Group (Virtual) Date: December 7, 2021Time: 1:00 P.M. (Eastern Time) Location: Virtual ConferenceCompany Webcasting Link: WTR Fireside Chat Series: Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa Group to Discuss the Factors Driving the XpresCheck Business of XpresSpa Group - 1517782 (webcasts.com)

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 14 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com .To learn more about Treat, visit: www.Treat.com .To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com .To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com .Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_careTwitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheckTwitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

About Water Tower ResearchWater Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all of their stakeholders and investors. "Research for the Other 99% ™" opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

