XpresSpa Group Announces Expansion Of Health And Wellness Services Beyond COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, announced today it has expanded its testing services beyond COVID-19, as XpresCheck now offers additional rapid testing services for other communicable diseases that include influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, supporting the health and wellbeing of airport and airlines employees and the traveling public. XpresCheck is also now offering this season's 2020/21 flu vaccination as well as a quadrivalent high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors.

"We will continue to be on the forefront of Travel Health and Wellness. This pandemic is prompting people to change the way they think about their health when traveling, paving the way for this new industry segment in a post COVID-19 world. People are more focused on preventative measures and staying safe when it comes to air travel. There's a new level of awareness surrounding individual health, and wanting to ensure people are fit to travel," said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. "XpresCheck is capitalizing on its existing infrastructure to provide essential services at airports by leveraging our resources to help in the fight against COVID-19 and by becoming the first airport coronavirus testing company. The simple administration of flu vaccinations paves the way for future COVID-19 vaccinations when they are approved and readily available in the market."

Current COVID-19 testing options include a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and the Blood Antibody Test. These services are available to all airport employees, including airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agents, as well as airline passengers. All insurance plans are accepted outside of network and all patient information remains private and HIPAA-compliant.

Upon FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and availability, XpresCheck's medical staff of state licensed physicians and nurses hope to be able to administer it to airport employees and travelers as well in the future.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck™ brand at JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

