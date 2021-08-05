Xpress Global Systems Acquires Michigan Carpet / Delta Distribution- Strategic Acquisition Will Strengthen Footprint In Midwest Markets

NEW YORK and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners (Aterian), a private investment firm, through its portfolio company Xpress Global Systems, LLC (XGS), is pleased to announce the acquisition of SSBB Inc. and affiliates, together "Michigan Carpet" or "Delta Distribution", a specialized flooring less-than-truckload company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The merger of the two companies will strengthen the overall operational footprint and builds upon the strategic growth objective of XGS.

"Our acquisition of Delta Distribution complements the overall business offerings of XGS and again marks another meaningful evolution of our portfolio," said Dan Martin, CEO of XGS, "Delta is a very well-run company that expands our network in the Midwest region and creates significant value for our stakeholders."

This purchase represents the second acquisition by XGS in the last month, after its acquisition of 7 Hills Transport, as it continues its momentum in the logistics industry. The merger allows the company to expand its services and increase capacity in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Dan Krasnow, Principal at Aterian, commented, "We are excited to continue to support and invest behind the growth of our platform and remain committed to providing our customers with best in class service. We recognize the strong reputation the Delta team has built and welcome them as part of XGS."

About Xpress Global Systems:

Xpress Global Systems is the leading expert in the nationwide transportation of floorcoverings. The XGS network of strategically placed, cutting-edge facilities specializes in consolidating, moving, and managing flooring inventory from point-of-origin to final destination. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, XGS has been serving its customers for over 30 years and is among the largest independent provider in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.xgsi.com/

About Aterian Investment Partners:

Aterian Investment Partners manages over $700 million of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle-market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

