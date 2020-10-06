XpresCheck™ Provides Business Update

Launching Rapid Testing for COVID-19 at JFK and Newark Airports Tomorrow; All Future Locations will Offer Rapid TestingWorking with Major Airlines in Supporting Air Bridges between U.S. and International CitiesEngaged in Discussions with Multiple Emerging Health Passport Apps

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update on XpresCheck™.

XpresCheck will begin rapid testing for COVID-19 at both JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Rapid Testing represents an expansion of XpresCheck's COVID-19 testing options which already include the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test and Blood Antibody Test. Rapid testing will also be available at all future XpresCheck locations after opening.

"We believe rapid COVID-19 testing at airports can play a major role in slowing the virus spread and decreasing the risk of new community outbreaks linked to travel as cases continue to rise throughout many states," said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. "We are pleased to now offer Abbott's portable, rapid molecular ID NOW COVID-19 test, which has emerged as a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 by delivering on-the-spot results in a matter of minutes. Having a rapid test inside the airport immediately upon travel could also eliminate the need for a full 14-day quarantine in states where that applies."

The Abbott ID NOW is a rapid molecular point-of-care test that delivers COVID-19 results within 13 minutes. About the size of a small kitchen appliance, ID NOW's rapid results and compact design help make testing for active COVID-19 infections more accessible in non-traditional settings. Giving people real-time results about their COVID-19 status means they can more confidently go about their daily lives.

Other Business Updates

XpresCheck is working with major airlines to support creation of potential air bridges between U.S. cities and international destinations, including, but not limited to, New York to London.

XpreCheck is engaged in discussions with multiple emerging Health Passport Apps which would link COVID-19 test results from its partnered labs directly into these apps. Passengers would then be able to show their test results through these apps to airlines and destinations so as to ensure a hassle-free entry and avoid quarantines, where applicable

The ID NOW COVID-19 test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories and patient care settings. The test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 , not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck™ brand at JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

