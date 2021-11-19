XPR AUGUSTA Expands VIP Concert Lineup With Nelly And Pitbull, Announces Unbelievable New Daytime Experiences During Tournament Week

XPR AUGUSTA announces two, new opening acts featuring chart toppers Nelly and Pitbull, plus an unrivaled culinary experience masterminded by internationally acclaimed Chef David Burke

AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plans for XPR AUGUSTA are heating up. C4 Live, the leader in innovative entertainment lifestyle events, today announces two, new opening acts - Nelly and Pitbull - scheduled to take the stage. Tickets are on sale now as the inaugural tournament week event takes shape with a third headliner and opening act to be announced in the coming weeks.

Two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Nelly is set to open for previously announced country music superstar and television personality, Blake Shelton on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Nelly's 2000 solo debut, "Country Grammar," spawned a smash single by the same name, and his unique approach to music has kept his sound fresh and the hits coming.

Known professionally by his stage name Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide takes the stage to open for award-winning entertainer, author and actor, Tim McGraw during the VIP-style concert on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Pitbull, a GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, brand ambassador, businessman and actor, will bring the house down with his chart-topping reggaeton, Latin hip hop, and crunk music.

General admission starts from $175 per ticket, plus tax and fees. A limited number of branded, all-inclusive VIP experiences are also available.

Delectable Dining and Exciting, New Daytime Experiences at XPR Fan FestXPR Fan Fest is the daytime entertainment destination for visitors and local residents alike. Located within the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead stadium, admission to XPR Fan Fest is free and features gourmet dining curated by internationally acclaimed Chef David Burke, plus interactive, golf-inspired brand experiences from top lifestyle brands.

Renowned for his revolutionary techniques, exceptional skills, successful restaurant empire and his many TV appearances, Chef David Burke is one of the best known and most respected chefs in modern American cuisine. Burke and his team from David Burke Hospitality Management will be the exclusive hospitality partner of XPR AUGUSTA, masterminding culinary experiences and menus unlike any other for XPR Fan Fest, and both general admission and VIP experiences at each of XPR AUGUSTA's nightly concert events.

Scheduled for April 2 to 9, 2022, XPR AUGUSTA will be the first in a year-long series of events at the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead Stadium. Renovations are currently underway as part of C4 Live's $1.7 million commitment to renovate and refurbish the stadium to host the top names in entertainment for year-round live musical events. Visitors and residents are invited to revel in a nightlife scene once reserved for the most exclusive nightclubs in Las Vegas.

Tickets for XPR AUGUSTA are on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com . Visit the website to learn more and be the first to know about upcoming announcements, XPR events, sponsorship and employment opportunities. To apply online for one of C4 Live's 90+ bar and nightlife positions at XPR AUGUSTA, visit www.xpraugusta.com/jobs and use referral code COCKTAIL to unlock interview times.

About C4 LiveC4 Live is the leader in entertainment lifestyle events, producing world-class, VIP-style experiences across the United States. Their team of visionary renegades transforms opportunity-rich spaces into vibrant entertainment experiences that thrive long after the last note has been played. Using their vast event, construction and philanthropy expertise, C4 Live creates unforgettable memories for fans and communities. To learn more about C4 Live, please visit www.c4liveent.com.

