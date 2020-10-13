XPO Logistics Transports 3,000 Pairs Of New Shoes To Nashville For Soles4Souls

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, will donate the trucking of 3,000 pairs of new shoes from Alabama to Tennessee to support Soles4Souls , a nonprofit organization dedicated to disrupting the cycle of poverty and providing relief. XPO will bring the shoes from a Soles4Soles warehouse in Wadley, Alabama, to Nashville, where they will be distributed to children in need.

This is the second donation XPO has made to Soles4Souls. In May, the company committed to transporting more than 100,000 pairs of new shoes around the globe, providing multinational logistics services free of charge. XPO shipped the shoes in ocean containers from China to Soles4Souls distribution hubs in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

"This time, our truck brokerage team has taken the lead in helping Soles4Souls reach children living below the poverty line in the US," said LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO's chief diversity officer. "Soles4Souls is restoring dignity for the most vulnerable members of our society, while fostering entrepreneurship and protecting our planet. The need is particularly great this year."

Soles4Souls was founded in 2006 on the premise that something as simple as a pair of new shoes can make an enormous difference in sustainability, health and opportunity. To date, Soles4Souls has distributed over 50 million pairs of shoes and articles of clothing through direct donation and micro-enterprises launched with the organization's support. About XPO LogisticsXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Soles4SoulsSoles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use: providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief, and direct assistance programs. With locations and warehouses across three continents, Soles4Souls has been able to distribute more than 40 million pairs of shoes in 129 countries since 2006. soles4souls.org

