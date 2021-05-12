XPO Logistics Takes Military Appreciation To The Highways

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Lo g istics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is proudly displaying its commitment to military veterans on trucks in its transportation fleet. The colorful vinyl wraps were installed in honor of Military Appreciation Month and will remain in use all year.

The honor of driving the special trucks goes to XPO drivers who are US military veterans and have driven at least one million accident-free miles. The company's military appreciation message is on the road in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Our drivers are ambassadors of our workplace values, which include respect, inclusion and safety — qualities that also define the military community. We're proud to have veterans behind the wheel as we spread the word about the careers we offer for women and men returning to civilian life."

XPO has been named a bronze-level 2021 Military Friendly® Employer by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with employers. The company's recruiters are trained in military culture and connect with veterans through XPO's partnership with milita r y . com , targeted hiring events and XPO's LinkedIn Milit a ry Life page. In addition, the company provides a dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.job s /mil i tary, with a tool that matches military experience to employment opportunities, and an application that encourages self-identification as a veteran.

About XPO Logistics

