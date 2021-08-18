XPO Logistics Surpasses Half A Million Downloads Of Digital Freight Marketplace App

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced another growth milestone in the adoption of its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace. Downloads of the platform's Drive XPO mobile app for truck drivers have surpassed 500,000 — more than triple the cumulative downloads at this time last year. Drivers use the app to interact with the increasing number of shippers that prefer XPO Connect's digital brokerage capabilities.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO's president of North American transportation, said, "XPO Connect delivers major benefits to shippers and carriers throughout the brokerage process. The technology transforms visibility into business intelligence, becoming continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers manage loads in real time. This is the most efficient way to utilize the massive truckload capacity we offer."

XPO Connect is a proprietary technology of XPO Logistics and one of the fastest-growing digital platforms in the brokerage industry. The Drive XPO app is available for download at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

About XPO Logistics XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media ContactXPO Logistics, Inc.Joe Checkler+1-203-423-2098 joe.checkler@xpo.com