XPO Logistics Selected By Electrolux To Provide Omnichannel Logistics In France

GREENWICH, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics , a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been awarded a multiyear contract by Electrolux Logistics SAS to manage its logistics operations in France. The agreement marks the start of Electrolux's outsourcing strategy for distribution to its trade customers in France, after previously managing these channels in-house from its distribution center in Marly-la-Ville (Val-d'Oise).

XPO is managing the logistics activities at the site using technology-enabled solutions integrated on its proprietary warehouse management platform. Approximately 90% of the inventory is comprised of refrigerators, washing machines and other large products, with the remainder being smaller appliances and parts. All logistics processes — receipt of goods, storage, tracking and order preparation — have been customized by XPO to deliver greater efficiencies for Electrolux.

The two companies will also partner on Electrolux's upcoming launch of its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site this year. XPO will provide this additional fulfilment from the same 58,000-square-meter distribution center in Marly-la-Ville, which is staffed in part by 46 colleagues who transferred from Electrolux Logistics SAS.

Pierre Perron, president and chief executive officer of Electrolux France, said, "We're confident that XPO has the expertise, scale and technology to support our growth ambitions and make our logistics a strength for our customers and our e-commerce channel. This new collaboration is at the heart of our strategy."

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, "We're proud that Electrolux, one of the world's largest appliance manufacturers, has entrusted its outsourced logistics in France to XPO. Our team worked with our new colleagues at the distribution center in Marly-la-Ville to manage a seamless transition."

XPO's leading capabilities in e-commerce and omnichannel logistics, including the largest outsourced e-commerce fulfilment platform in Europe, are expected to begin operating as GXO when XPO's plan to spin off its global logistics segment in the third quarter is complete. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.

About XPO Logistics and GXO LogisticsXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn. USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About the GXO spin-offXPO intends to spin off its logistics segment in the third quarter of 2021 as GXO Logistics, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation would create independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO would be the second largest contract logistics company in the world, and XPO would be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. For more information, visit gxo.com .

