XPO Logistics Recognizes Another 151 Professional LTL Drivers For Million-Mile Achievements

GREENWICH, Conn., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that another ten XPO less-than-truckload ( LTL ) drivers surpassed three million accident-free miles in the last six months of 2020:

Vincent Black (Georgia), Ronald Boring (Tennessee), Craig Boyd (Tennessee), Joe Caliri (Ohio), Marty Collier (Arkansas), Charles Dangerfield (Virginia), Samuel Gleason (Pennsylvania), Dale Pritchett (Texas), Lee Redfearn (North Carolina) and Michael Stirewalt (North Carolina).

An additional 16 XPO drivers reached two million accident-free miles and 125 drivers reached one million accident-free miles in the same period, bringing the annual number of honorees to a record 230 drivers for 2020. All are employed by the company's North American LTL unit.

XPO tracks accident-free miles in its LTL network as part of the company's comprehensive safety program, Road to Zero. On average, it takes approximately a decade of safe driving to achieve one million miles without an accident.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're extremely proud of our entire LTL team and their commitment to our safety culture. The high caliber of our drivers and our investments in technology are ensuring that every mile driven for our customers is as productive as possible. We congratulate all of our million-milers for being among the best of the best."

XPO is one of the largest North American providers of LTL transportation, with a national network of 290 service centers and approximately 12,000 professional drivers.

