XPO Logistics Recognized By General Motors As Supplier Of The Year

GREENWICH, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has again been named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors. XPO is among a prestigious group of suppliers recognized by GM executives for outstanding performance in 2020.

XPO manages the movement of vehicle parts from suppliers to GM warehouses and on to dealerships throughout North America. The two companies have a collaborative relationship that leverages XPO technology to ensure on-time parts distribution, cost savings and continuous improvement.

Drew Wilkerson, president, transportation - North America, of XPO Logistics, said, "We're proud to support GM by ensuring a high standard of aftermarket service for their dealers. Our team will continue to innovate parts management to achieve new efficiencies for GM in this important channel."

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain, said.

Winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality manufacturing and logistics executives.

