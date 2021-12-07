XPO Logistics Named One Of America's Most Responsible Companies By Newsweek For 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has again been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies based on a combination of social, environmental and corporate governance scores. XPO received the highest environmental score of any road transportation provider in the Transport and Logistics category.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, "We thank Newsweek for recognizing the caliber of XPO's culture from among 2,000 public company candidates in 14 industries. We'll continue to manage the business responsibly toward our goals as a good corporate citizen."

Earlier this year, XPO was named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the fourth year; a leader in the Magic Quadrant for 3PL Providers by Gartner for the fifth year; and a Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine for the sixth year. In October, XPO was named a Top Company for Women to Work For by the Women in Trucking Association.

Newsweek, one of the nation's oldest business publications, determines the most responsible US public companies in partnership with research firm Statista. The two organizations analyze candidates using publicly available information, key performance indicators and the results from a reputational survey of US residents.

XPO's Sustainability Report can be found at sustainability.xpo.com .

