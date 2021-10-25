XPO Logistics Named A Top Company For Women To Work For By Women In Trucking Association

GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been named one of the transportation industry's top companies for women to work for by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) . WIT is a non-profit organization that works to encourage the employment of women in trucking and minimize the obstacles they face. XPO was selected for its commitment to competitive pay and benefits for women, as well as its gender diversity, work-life accommodations, training and professional development.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, "This award means a great deal to us, because it reflects our focus on the recruitment and advancement of women in a traditionally male-oriented industry. We'll continue to open doors for women at all levels of our organization."

XPO will be recognized at a special awards program during WIT's Accelerate! 2021 Conference & Expo in November. In addition, the company will be profiled in WIT's national magazine, Redefining the Road.

About XPO Logistics XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media ContactXPO Logistics, Inc.Joe Checkler+1-203-423-2098 joe.checkler@xpo.com