XPO Logistics Marks 40th Year As Official Transport Partner Of The Tour De France

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 29, XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report will take to the roads of the Tour de France for the 40 th consecutive year as official transport partner. A team of 68 XPO drivers will pilot 52 trucks for 3,479 kilometers, moving over 420 tons of cargo along the course. When the Tour declares a winner in Paris on September 20, the company will have supported all 21 stages of the race.

XPO is responsible for ensuring that barriers, gates, course paint, furniture, audio-visual equipment and other supplies are transported from stage to stage according to complex requirements. In 2019, event organizer Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) awarded XPO a contract extension through 2024, ensuring that the logistics leader's distinctive white trucks will continue to be a familiar sight at Tour Villages and spectator areas.

This year, XPO's support of the Tour is unique on several fronts. The race was rescheduled due to COVID-19, and XPO has worked closely with A.S.O. to implement health and safety protocols based on guidance from the French government and the Tour organization. All drivers will be given safety training on race protocols and will be equipped with masks, sanitizing gel, disinfectants and a manual of safety procedures. A team of specially trained XPO staff and instructors will support the drivers at each stage.

In addition, for the first time, XPO will use two natural gas-powered trucks from its eco-friendly fleet for the final arrival at the Champs-Élysées finish line. The Euro 6 clean diesel trucks that XPO will deploy throughout the Tour, as well as the company's use of alternative fuels, driver eco-training and organically sourced uniforms, will help A.S.O. lower the environmental impact of the event.

Luis Gomez, managing director, transport - Europe, XPO Logistics, said, "We're thrilled to be marking four decades with the Tour de France. XPO's support of A.S.O. is at a record level for this year's race - we'll have more trucks and drivers moving cargo more safely than ever before, with greener operations. Our service to the Tour is a source of pride for everyone at XPO."

"In these demanding times, we have the best possible transport partner on our team," said Jean-Luc Duplantier, logistic director of A.S.O. "XPO's commitment to health and safety has been evident since the start of their planning process five months ago. Their solutions have risen to the challenge, and we are once again bringing the Tour de France to over ten million fans worldwide."

About XPO LogisticsXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

