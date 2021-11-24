XPO Logistics Hosts Women In Leadership Conference For Inaugural XPO RISE Participants

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, a leading provider of freight transportation services, held its inaugural Women in Leadership Conference in Atlanta on November 17-19. The event is part of XPO RISE, the company's executive training program for high-potential female managers.

The company introduced XPO RISE this year to increase the gender diversity of its top talent in North America. The 18 women selected for the program represent a range of managerial functions within XPO, including technology, sales operations, project management and customer service. All attended the Women in Leadership Conference.

Featured speakers included XPO leaders LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer; Tanya Stokoe, senior vice president, talent acquisition and corporate human resources; Stacey Woods, senior vice president, human resources operations; and Emily Phillips, vice president, advanced solutions, and chair of XPO's Sustainability Committee. The keynote address was delivered by Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., a global thought leader on corporate leadership and workplace culture.

Taylor, who joined the XPO board of directors earlier this year, told participants, "You've got to drive the narrative about who you are, as opposed to trying to react to the narrative that others create about you. But don't start the conversation with how great you are. People are drawn to humility."

