XPO Logistics Expands Education Benefits For US Employees

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the expansion of its Academic Partners Program benefitting hourly workers in the United States. The company's academic partnerships make thousands of accredited courses, degrees and certifications available to US employees at large discounts.

Qualifying hourly employees can couple XPO's $5,250 annual tuition reimbursement with an Academic Partners discount to earn tuition-free college degrees in over 80 separate fields of online study. Additionally, the company's partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Industrial Liaison Program gives employees access to MIT Sloan Executive Education and MIT Professional Education short courses at a reduced cost.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "One of the major attractions of working for XPO is the opportunity for personal growth. Our company is committed to investing in a future that's as wide open as possible for the people who join our team. We urge all of our employees to explore their talents through practical upskilling and education."

In addition to academic partnerships, US tuition reimbursement, UK apprenticeship programs and tuition-free commercial driver training, the company provides career development training at no charge through its XPO University portal. In 2019, XPO employees utilized the portal for more than 486,000 e-learning courses and other training tools globally.

