XPO Logistics Appoints Ravi Tulsyan As Chief Financial Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Ravi Tulsyan as chief financial officer. Tulsyan joined the company as treasurer in 2016, and has served in the additional role of deputy chief financial officer since February 2021. He will replace CFO David Wyshner, who is leaving the company effective September 2.

Prior to XPO, Tulsyan was treasurer and senior vice president, M&A for ADT Corporation following ADT's 2012 spin-off from Tyco International. As Tyco's vice president of global capital markets and head of financial planning and analysis at the time of the separation, he led all treasury activities related to the transaction, including the execution of each company's capital structure, dividend plan, debt refinancing and credit facilities.

Earlier, Tulsyan held executive positions as senior treasury manager with PepsiCo, and manager of derivatives strategy and trading with Xerox Corporation. He has a master's degree in finance from the University of Rochester, a master's degree from Ohio State University, and a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Ravi has been deeply involved in all aspects of our global finance organization for the past five years. He and David have worked closely together in accomplishing key goals for our company. We expect this to be a seamless transition."

Jacobs continued, "We thank David for his many significant contributions on the executive team — particularly in this pivotal year, as we prepared for the spin-off. I'm also grateful to David for the strong leadership he demonstrated during the pandemic. We have no doubt he will continue to be successful in his new role."

