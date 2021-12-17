XPO Logistics And Elves & More Spread Joy With New Bicycles

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (XPO) - Get XPO Logistics, Inc. Report, a leading provider of freight transportation services, will spread holiday joy this week with Elves & More of Northeast Ohio. This will be the 15th year that XPO has supported Elves & More in surprising entire neighborhoods with children's bicycles at Christmastime.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer for XPO Logistics, said, "Our employees like nothing better than to give back to the communities where they live and work. Elves & More is a way for us to make a heartwarming impact close to home."

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More, said, "We'll assemble and deliver 1,000 bicycles this week to three underprivileged neighborhoods in the greater Akron area. We're excited to make children smile with our partner XPO!"

House noted that the organization will be without longstanding board member Chris Bott, who died earlier this year. Bott was vice president, operations with XPO and "brought more value than I can quantify to the table," said House.

