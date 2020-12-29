Xplornet Welcomes New Members To Board Of Directors

The Honourable James Moore, PC, MA and Lynn Loewen, FCPA to joinBoard of Directors of Canadian rural broadband provider Xplornet Communications Inc.

WOODSTOCK, NB, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's leading rural-focused broadband service provider, today announced the appointment of the Honourable James Moore, PC, MA and Lynn Loewen, FCPA to the Board of Directors. The appointments are effective as of January 1, 2021.

The Hon. James Moore, PC, has had a distinguished career in public service. A Member of Parliament for 15 years, he served as Minister of Industry, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Official Languages and as Secretary of State for the 2010 Olympics and the Asia-Pacific Gateway. Today, he is Senior Business Advisor at the multinational law firm Dentons and a Public Policy Advisor at the global public relations and marketing consultancy firm Edelman. Mr. Moore's current Board seats include, goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), the Canadian American Business Council, the Canada-China Business Council, Business Council of B.C., Concussion Legacy Foundation, and as the Vice-Chair on the Canadian Cancer Society. Mr. Moore is also a past member of the NAFTA Council for the Government of Canada, the Trilateral Commission and is on the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum's Future of the Internet Initiative. He also served as the sixth Chancellor of the University of Northern British Columbia.

Fluently bilingual in French & English, Mr. Moore holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern B.C. and a Master's Degree from the University of Saskatchewan. He now resides with his family in Port Moody, British Columbia.

Lynn Loewen is the former President of Minogue Medical Inc., the former President of Expertech Network Installation Inc., and has held key financial leadership positions with Bell Canada Enterprises and Air Canada Jazz. Ms. Loewen has been Chancellor of Mount Allison University since January 2018. She previously served on the Mount Allison University Board of Regents for eleven years, including eight years on the Executive Committee and a two-year term as Chair, and was a member of the Advisory Board of the Ron Joyce Centre for Business Studies. She currently serves on the board of Emera Inc., an energy and services company based in Halifax, NS. From 2001 to 2007, Ms. Loewen served as a Director of the Public Service Pension Investment Board.

Born and raised in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland, Ms. Loewen now resides with her family in Montreal, Quebec. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mount Allison University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants.

"The appointment of The Hon. James Moore and Lynn Loewen will bring profound expertise in public affairs and business leadership, and provide additional depth to Xplornet's Board," said Brian McMullen, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Xplornet Communications Inc.

"We are delighted to have James and Lynn join our Board of Directors. We look forward to their unique insight, decades of experience and overall stewardship to our company as we pursue our mission of improving broadband for rural Canadians," said Allison Lenehan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Xplornet Communications Inc.

Xplornet is strongly committed to continuing our mission of providing rural Canadians with world-class broadband services. In 2019, Xplornet announced that it will invest $500 million over the next five years to deploy state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services to rural Canadians.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique broadband infrastructure that connects Canadians to what matters.

