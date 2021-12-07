Xplornet Expands Its Fibre-to-the-Premise Network In Rural Ontario With Purchase Of Brant Fibre Optics

With this acquisition, Xplornet accelerates fibre-to-the-home broadband deployment in Brant County and delivers reliable and scalable fibre connectivity to Canadian businesses

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today the closing of an agreement to acquire fibre assets from Brant Fibre Optics, a network operator providing gigabit speed Internet services to enterprise customers in Brant County.

With this acquisition, Xplornet is executing on its infrastructure investment plans to accelerate the deployment of its fibre network in Brant County and to expand coverage to businesses throughout southwestern Ontario.

"The acquisition of Brant Fibre Optics is an important milestone in our continued focus on increasing our fibre footprint across Ontario to provide our customers with faster speeds and increased bandwidth," said Bill Macdonald, Executive Vice-President, Xplornet Communications Inc. "Xplornet's enterprise customers will also benefit from an expanded network that offers reliability and scalability as their business connectivity needs change."

"As a wholly owned corporation of the County of Brant, Brant Municipal Enterprises Inc. (BME) grew the Brant Fibre Optic network over the past eight years to provide high-speed telecommunication services in previously underserved areas throughout the County. BME saw this as an opportune time to sell the fibre network to an organization positioned to expand the existing fibre optic backbone directly to more homes and businesses throughout Brant County," said Brooke Hayward, Chief Executive Officer, Brant Municipal Enterprises. "Proceeds from the sale will provide BME with funding to invest in local initiatives that fill critical infrastructure gaps such as healthcare and affordable housing. A win, win, win for Xplornet, BME and the community alike".

This strategic acquisition supports Xplornet's ongoing investments to bring fast and reliable fibre-to-the-premise Internet service to households, commercial operations and institutions across rural Ontario. As part of an agreement with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), Xplornet is laying fibre to serve over 8,000 customers in Brant, Grey, Bruce and Middlesex counties. In addition, Xplornet recently announced it is deploying fibre-to-the-home Internet to 200,000 homes and business across rural Ontario. Gigabit speeds are already available in Haldimand County and work continues to expand the service to 19,000 rural homes, businesses, schools and seasonal residences over the next two years. These projects are part of the company's commitment to invest $500 million by the end of 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre and 5G fixed wireless technologies to meet the needs rural Canadians and businesses and connect them to what matters most to them.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre, wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.