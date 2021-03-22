Xplornet Announces Major Fibre-To-The-Home Expansion In Rural Communities Across Quebec

Over 23,000 homes and businesses will soon have access to fast, reliable and affordable Internet services from Xplornet, with speed plans up to 1 Gigabit per second QUEBEC CITY, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc.

QUEBEC CITY, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's leading rural-focused broadband service provider, is delighted to announce that seven of the company's projects have been selected by the Government of Quebec, as part of Operation Haute Vitesse, to deploy Fibre-To-The-Home high-speed Internet services to more than 23,000 homes and businesses by September 30, 2022.

"As a pioneer in the deployment of world-class broadband services to rural Canadians, Xplornet is looking forward to deploying more than 3,200 kilometres of fibre to rural communities in Quebec and providing Fibre-To-The-Home high speed internet services to tens of thousands of Quebec homes and businesses", said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Our company has distinguished itself by its strong ability to carry out large-scale rural projects quickly. We support the Government of Quebec's determination to connect all Quebec homes as soon as possible and we are pleased with the efforts being made to achieve this."

The Government of Quebec will contribute $84.4 million toward this new fibre broadband network. Once the project has been completed more than 23,000 Quebec households and businesses will have access to fibre-to-the-home services, with broadband speed plans up to 1 Gbp/s.

"This is a historic moment for our regional economic development," said Charles Beaudet, Xplornet's Vice President, Quebec. "Access to high-speed Internet services in rural and remote areas of Quebec has never been more important. These investments will promote sustainable job creation and economic dynamism in rural Quebec, benefitting all of Quebec. We are eager to start working on these projects."

Construction will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2022.

