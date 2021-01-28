Xperi Makes Strong Debut On Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is proud to announce that it has received a score of 85 out of 100 on the company's initial participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and...

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) - Get Report is proud to announce that it has received a score of 85 out of 100 on the company's initial participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Xperi joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI.

"The CEI is an important benchmarking tool and it is an honor to be recognized on the Human Rights Campaign corporate equality index report for the very first time," said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. "We remain committed to deepening our focus on workplace equality, diversity and inclusion at Xperi."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, human rights campaign president. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

Following Xperi's merger with TiVo in June 2020, Xperi has been steadfast in its support and commitment to non-discrimination, embracing diversity & inclusion throughout its workforce through the creation of four employee resource groups representing LGBTQ+, black community, women, and veterans, as well as the creation of a diversity & inclusion council comprised of all levels of employees and senior executives. Xperi also joined the business coalition in support of the Equality Act in June of 2020, a measure that supports federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

