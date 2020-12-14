Xpeng Inc. ("Xpeng" or the "Company", NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, is proud to announce that its P7 super-long range sports sedan was named the Car of the Year 2021 by the Xuanyuan Awards, China's most...

Xpeng Inc. ("Xpeng" or the "Company", NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, is proud to announce that its P7 super-long range sports sedan was named the Car of the Year 2021 by the Xuanyuan Awards, China's most prestigious badge of auto quality and innovation. The Xuanyuan Awards, in their eighth edition, were presented at the Beijing Auto Museum on December 13. During evaluation for the Awards, hosted by Auto Business Review and EFS, 40 competing models were assessed by domestic and international industry experts over a four-month period.

Xpeng P7 smart sports sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Xpeng P7 has gained recognition from the market and the industry since its launch," said He Tao, Co-founder and Senior Vice President of Xpeng Motors, at the award ceremony. "Xpeng Motors is committed to developing autonomous driving technology, pursuing product quality and innovation, and optimizing user experience. We aspire to be a true explorer and a market leader in the smart EV industry."

The Xpeng P7 won the prestigious title for the following reasons, as voted by the jury: It offers a superior human-car experience that breaks the stereotype of an electric sports car. The P7 showcases a software-defined car, setting a milestone in in-car AI interaction. The P7's cutting edge technologies represent the cultural identity of a new generation of consumers, and the future pursuit of Chinese automobiles.

As the foremost annual China auto industry award, the Xuanyuan Award brings together leading automotive experts from China, Germany, the US, Austria, Norway and other countries. The Award criteria focus on product innovation, contribution to mobility, and contribution to the development of the Chinese automobile industry. The coveted Car of the Year title from the Award is recognized as a badge of distinction and innovation.

The Xpeng P7, launched in April 2020, is a super-long range, high-performance, fast-charging intelligent EV sports sedan, and Xpeng's second production model. The Xpeng P7 incorporates many breakthroughs and firsts. It is the first L3 autonomy-ready production vehicle in the Chinese market. It boasts world-beating NEDC 706km super-long driving range and 4.4s 1-100km/h acceleration in some configurations. It is the first production model in any market worldwide powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance while consuming only 30 watts of power.

About Xpeng

Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

