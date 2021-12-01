XPENG P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for November 2021.

XPeng reached the monthly delivery target amidst global supply chain challenges with 15,613 Smart EVs delivered in November, representing a 270% increase year-over-year. The robust delivery momentum bears witness to the competitiveness of XPeng's Smart EVs and steady execution in light of the ongoing challenges in various aspects of the global supply chain.

Deliveries in November consisted of 7,839 P7 smart sports sedans, representing a 187% increase year-over-year. The P5 smart family sedan, launched in September 2021, has been building a solid order backlog with 2,154 units delivered in November. At the same time, the G3i smart SUV - launched in July 2021 - is gaining increasing customer traction with 5,546 units delivered in November (plus 74 G3s delivered).

As of November 30, 2021, year-to-date total vehicle deliveries reached 82,155, representing a 285% increase year-over-year, including 53,110 P7 deliveries.

The Company's cumulative deliveries reached 121,953 as of the end of November 2021.

In November, XPeng unveiled its new flagship smart SUV, the G9, the Company's fourth production model and its first model to be designed according to international safety and environmental protection standards. It is also XPeng's first production model to incorporate a set of groundbreaking in-house technologies, including the X-EEA 3.0 electronic and electric architecture, the latest XPILOT 4.0 advanced driver assistance system and the next-generation XPower 3.0 powertrain and supercharging system. The Company plans to begin deliveries of the G9 in the third quarter of 2022.

XPeng has been expanding its supercharging network across China, with 550 branded supercharging stations in operation nationwide as of October 31, 2021. XPeng customers can now enjoy free supercharging and fast charging services through a network of 1,734 charging stations across China.

