XPENG obtains ISO data security & privacy protection certification (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG today announced that it has obtained the ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Protection Management System) certifications issued by the BSI (British Standards Institution), the renowned international standard certification institution, becoming the first emerging smart EV maker in China to meet both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

The dual ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certification demonstrates XPENG's full commitment to data and information security, and user privacy protection issues, testifying to its competence in global best practice.

The BSI certifications cover an extensive scope, including clean-energy vehicle design, research and development, manufacturing, sales and supporting services (charging, financial services, customer services), internet-connected vehicle services (Xmart OS) and advanced driver assistance systems (XPILOT), and management platform design, development and maintenance services for XPENG's products and systems for the Chinese market.

As a leader in smart EVs, information security and privacy protection is one of the cornerstones of XPENG's continuing development and the build-out of its mobility ecosystem. The company has invested significantly in building robust systems to cover the key areas required for its rapid development.

XPENG's established systems and networks already feature triple-layer data security firewalls, artificial intelligence-powered cloud-based mobile data security functions, supported by encrypted high-performance security chips.

XPENG has a long-term commitment to the international markets and is planning to bring its most sophisticated products and capabilities to customers worldwide. In November this year, XPENG unveiled its flagship G9 smart SUV, which is built according to both C-NCAP and E-NCAP 5-star safety design standards, and the stringent EU WVTA vehicle certification standards. In line with XPENG's drive for greener, safer and more sustainable mobility, the G9 meets the requirements for EU 3R certification, an international benchmark for environmental protection requirements, with a reusability rate of over 85%, and a recyclable rate of over 95%.

About BSI, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701

Established by Royal Charter in 1929, the BSI is a part of the national standards agency of the United Kingdom, providing a wide range of business solutions for global standards-setting and compliance.

ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are internationally recognized system standards for information security and privacy protection, and are authoritative indicators of the sophistication and compliance of enterprise management and technical service systems.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to explore and drive smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

