XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, will unveil its new smart EV model at the 19 th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition ("Auto Guangzhou") on November 19, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111006222/en/

XPENG NEW SMART EV (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG will hold a press conference at Auto Guangzhou, hosted by the company's Co-founder and President Mr. Henry Xia, with live broadcast from the auto show.

Date: November 19, 2021

Time: 11AM GMT+8 (10 PM E.T. Nov 18) LIVE broadcast in Chinese

4 PM GMT+8 (3 AM E.T. Nov 19) English replay available

Venue: Booth No. 1D06, Hall 4.1, Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Live broadcast in Chinese will be available at the following:

XPENG official website Chinese

Replay in English will be available at the following:

XPENG official website English

XPENG IR website for NYSE investors

XPENG IR website for HKEX investors

XPENG Official Twitter

XPENG Official Facebook

About XPeng Inc.

XPENG is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

