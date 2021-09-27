XPart S.A.: Announcement To The Stockholders Of XPart S.A. (also Stockholders Of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.)

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of XPart S.A. (" XPart") reiterates the invitation for the stockholders of XPart, who are also stockholders of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., to attend the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of XPart to be held on October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., which will be exclusively digital, in accordance with the Call Notice published on August 24, 25 and 26, 2021 in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo and the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

We remind you that, in order to attend this Meeting, we need you to forward, by October 1, 2021, 10:30 a.m., a copy of you identification document to the email assembleia@xpartsa.com.br.

For further information, please visit the website: https://www.xpartsa.com.br/

Board of DirectorsXPart S.A.

