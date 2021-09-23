XPart S.A.: Announcement To The Stockholders Of XPart S.A. (also Stockholders Of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.)

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of XPart S.A. (" XPart") reiterates the invitation for the stockholders of XPart, who are also stockholders of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (" Itaú Unibanco"), to attend the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of XPart to be held on October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., which will be exclusively digital, in accordance with the Call Notice published on August 24, 25 and 26, 2021 in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo and the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

We remind you that it is possible to attend this Meeting by sending a Remote Voting Form with your voting instructions by September 26, 2021 (unless a different deadline is otherwise established by the services providers), as follows: (i) directly to XPart, to the email assembleia@xpartsa.com.br; (ii) to the custody agents if your shares issued by Itaú Unibanco are deposited at a central depository; or (iii) to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., a financial institution contracted by XPart and Itaú Unibanco for the provision of underwriting services if your shares issued by Itaú Unibanco are not deposited at a central depository.

For further information, please visit the website: https://www.xpartsa.com.br/

Board of Directors

