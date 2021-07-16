XP Inc. Reaches R$817 Billion AUC; R$6.8 Billion Credit Portfolio And Credit Card TPV Of R$2.1 Billion

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 2Q21 KPIs.

Credit Portfolio¹ (in R$ billion)

Our Credit portfolio reached R$6.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, a 43% Increase quarter-over-quarter. The duration of our credit book was 3.5 years, with a 90-day Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 0.0%.

¹This portfolio does not include Credit Card related loans and receivables

Credit Card TPV (in R$ billion)

2Q21 was the first full quarter since officially launching our credit card. For the quarter, we generated R$2.1 billionof TPV (Total Purchased Value), a growth of 316% quarter-over-quarter, reinforcing the power of XP's comprehensive platform.

Assets Under Custody (in R$ billion)

Total AUC reached R$817 billion at June 30, up 88% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by R$298 billion of net inflows and R$83 billion of market appreciation. Our growth reinforces the strength and resiliency of our business model, distribution capabilities, product offerings, innovation and culture.

Net Inflow (in R$ billion)

Net Inflows were up 9% quarter-over-quarter, and 159% year-over-year. Flows were strong across all channels and brands, with over R$30 billion in inflows led by XP Private, awarded by Euromoney as Latin America's best bank for wealth management 2021.

Active Clients (in '000)

Active clients grew 33% and 5% in 2Q21 vs 2Q20 and 1Q21, respectively. Average monthly client additions decreased to 49,000 in 2Q21 from 72,000 in 1Q21, primarily reflecting slower activation at Clear, following lower market trading volumes, specifically futures.

IFA Network Gross Additions

IFA Network gross additions totaled 1,198in 2Q21, up 165% year-over-yearand 31% quarter-over-quarter.

Retail Daily Average Trades¹ (million trades)

¹Daily Average Trades, including Stocks, REITs, Options and Futures

Retail DATs totaled 2.7 million in 2Q21, a decline of 18% on a sequential basis following a decline in B3 traded volume versus a strong 1Q21, when futures volumes reached record highs. Despite the intense volatility and activity during 2Q20, attributable to the Covid-19 outbreak, total DATs were stable on a year-over-year basis.

NPS (Net Promoter Score)

Our NPS, a widely known survey methodology used to measure customer satisfaction, was 76 in June 2021, reflecting our ongoing efforts to provide superior customer service at a lower cost. Maintaining a high NPS score remains a priority for XP since our business model is built around client experience. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average scores in the prior six months.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call

The Company expects to release its complete second quarter of 2021 financial results on August 03, 2021 after market-close. More details will be provided at a later date.

