Xometry To Let Customers Offset Carbon Generated By Their Orders

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformational effort to help limit carbon emissions and combat climate change, Xometry , the largest global manufacturing marketplace, announced it will provide its customers with an estimate of the carbon footprint of every order and offer the customer carbon credits to offset those emissions.

Xometry has been offsetting carbon from its own operations since February 2020. Each time a package is shipped from Xometry or a Xometry Manufacturing Partner, Xometry works with Dot Neutral , an organization focused on connecting businesses with carbon emission offset initiatives, to invest in sponsoring a wind farm in Texas, minimizing the carbon footprint from shipping. This industry-leading program has already offset 1.4 million pounds of carbon since the program's launch, limiting the environmental impact of Xometry's shipped packages.

"It is important for Xometry and its customers to help in the battle against climate change," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry's CEO. "Through our partnership with Dot Neutral, we have already offset enough carbon to charge 83.3 million smartphones. We are excited to grow this program by offering our customers transparency about the total carbon footprint of their orders and give them the opportunity to offset it. We will continue to look for even more ways to improve our environment while transforming custom manufacturing."

Xometry recently raised $75 million from investors including T. Rowe Price, ArrowMark Partners, and Durable Capital Partners. The company will use a portion of these funds to increase investment in environmental sustainability initiatives.

