Xometry To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 10, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) , a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on November 10, 2021.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its third quarter 2021 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on November 10, 2021.

Xometry, Inc. Third Quarter 20 21 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific

Please dial (877) 313-2061 (US/CAN) or (470) 495-9537 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 9263289

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.

About XometryXometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry's buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

