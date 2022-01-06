Xometry Integrates Big Blue Saw's Software, Data For Laser & Waterjet Sheet Cutting

Xometry's Machine Learning And AI Capabilities Now Deliver Instant Quoting For The Most Complex 2D Operations Big Blue Saw's 2D Sheet-Cutting Adds To Xometry's Industry-leading CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Injection Molding Services Xometry Marketplace...

Xometry's Machine Learning And AI Capabilities Now Deliver Instant Quoting For The Most Complex 2D Operations

Big Blue Saw's 2D Sheet-Cutting Adds To Xometry's Industry-leading CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Injection Molding Services

Xometry Marketplace Makes It Easy For Engineers To Tap Global Manufacturing Capacity To Conceive & Create Next-Generation Products

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry (XMTR) today announced that it has fully integrated Big Blue Saw's proprietary software and data into its online marketplace, which connects enterprise buyers with manufacturing capacity worldwide. The data from Big Blue Saw enables Xometry to deliver instant quotes with competitive prices and short lead times for laser- and waterjet sheet-cutting services.

Xometry acquired Big Blue Saw in November and began the process of integrating tens of millions of data points. The data enhances Xometry's existing machine learning and AI capabilities, allowing Xometry to deliver significantly expanded offerings. Big Blue Saw has amassed nearly two decades of experience developing automation and algorithms for instant quotes for laser- and waterjet sheet-cutting.

"Our cutting-edge AI-driven marketplace now includes Big Blue Saw's massive dataset and technical expertise, which allows us to offer these enhanced services," said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. "Our engine gets smarter with each interaction, giving enterprise buyers the confidence to order custom complex parts so they can create truly transformational products that benefit nearly every conceivable industry."

Xometry's sheet cutting capabilities include hundreds of materials including metals, plastics, composites, foams, paneling, rubber and wood.

Xometry is committed to accelerating the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. The company's rapidly growing digital marketplace connects enterprise buyers across industries such as aerospace, autonomous and electric vehicles, clean energy, consumer products, defense, industrial, robotics and more with sellers of custom-manufactured parts worldwide.

Xometry's marketplace delivers real-time access to global manufacturing capacity and demand, providing industry-leading CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding and now laser- and waterjet sheet-cutting services.

About XometryXometry is a leading digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry's buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies.

