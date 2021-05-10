XM Cyber Partners With UAE-based Value-Added Distributor Spire Solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel and DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, the multi-award-winning leader in cyberattack path management, today announced that it has signed an agreement with United Arab Emirates-based value-added distributor (VAD) Spire Solutions. This agreement will enable Spire Solutions to offer XM Cyber solutions in the Middle Eastern market excluding Israel.

"XM brings a new approach that uses the attacker perspective to find and remediate critical attack paths toward organizations' crown jewels across on-premises and multi-cloud networks," explained Erez Jacobson, Channels Sales Director, EMEA & APAC, XM Cyber. "We are a fast-growing business and need to scale through our partners ecosystem. The agreement with Spire Solutions is an exciting development to consolidate our footprint in the Middle East."

Headquartered in Dubai, Spire Solutions is one of the leading VADs in the Middle East & Africa, exclusively representing some of the world's bleeding-edge IT security technologies. Spire has won several accolades for being at the forefront of solving niche cyber security challenges by introducing the latest solutions to the region.

"Security risks and attacks are increasing in the region, so we have been working round the clock to help our customers proactively test their defenses, detect risks/threats and defend against attacks," said Mohieddin Kharnoub, Chief Revenue Officer, Spire Solutions. "We are honored to partner with XM Cyber as their ability to automate and systemize attack simulation provides a unique and cost-effective approach to identify and remediate security risks even before they are exploited."

For the first time, XM Cyber will be showcasing its capabilities alongside Spire Solutions at this year's GISEC in Dubai World Trade Center. Spire has been a supporter of GISEC since its inception and is also the Official Distribution Partner.

About XM CyberXM Cyber is the global leader in attack path management. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by focusing allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" - its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About Spire SolutionsSpire Solutions is the Middle East and Africa's leading value-added distributor (VAD) with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world's best-known cybersecurity solution and service provides. Driven by a strong dedication for customer success and solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.

