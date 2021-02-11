XLCS Partners Advises William Frick & Company In Sale To Presco Polymers

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to William Frick & Company (Frick) in its sale to Presco Polymers Opco, Inc. (Presco), a portfolio company of River Associates Investments.

Frick is a designer, manufacturer, and value-added reseller of specialty labeling and marking products including custom labels, signs, tags, markers, nameplates, and radio frequency identification (RFID) products to the utility (electric, telecommunications, cablevision), OEM, aerospace, logistics, and asset management industries. The Company was established in 1975 and will continue to operate in Libertyville, Illinois.

Formed in 1943, Presco manufactures safety marking products along with extruded engineered films and laminated products in two dedicated manufacturing facilities in Sherman, Texas. These facilities house custom compounding and extrusion lines, custom stake flag and tape converting lines for Safety Marking Products. Pro Line, a late 2019 Presco acquisition, manufactures tracer wire and safety marking products including detectable and non-detectable tapes for underground marking and locating. Frick adds to Presco's portfolio of offerings and further expands the reach to existing and complimentary markets. Presco is a portfolio company of River Associates, a longstanding lower middle market private equity firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"Having worked for 30+ years growing a successful company, my business partner and I knew the value of our business very well but had virtually no experience with strategic transactions and how to maximize that value in the market," said Jeff Brandt, Frick President. " Bob Contaldo and the entire XLCS team guided us through the financial, operational, and emotional issues surrounding our decision to sell our business while creating a mutual trust between us worthy of titling them our "Third Partner" for the duration of the deal."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Frick and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner. The transaction was completed December 22, 2020.

