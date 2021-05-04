XLCS Partners Advises Alpine Investors In Its Acquisition Of Innovative Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as advisor to Alpine Investors (Alpine) in its acquisition of Innovative Systems (Innovative).

Founded in 1998 in Mitchell, South Dakota, by CEO Roger Musick, Innovative serves Telecom, Cable, Municipality, Power, and Utility providers nationwide. The Company's mission-critical enterprise software solutions enable independent service providers to seamlessly manage their businesses, deliver modern network services, and enhance existing offerings. Innovative's core products include eLation™, an industry leading Billing & Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), IPTV, a live streaming and cable television solution suite, and APMAX™, a hardware and software Voice over IP (VoIP) platform.

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm and Certified B Corporation® committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Based in San Francisco, California, Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine's investment in Innovative represents its fifth telecommunications technology investment in the past four years. Alpine's other telecommunications businesses include VHT, Comlinkdata, Tutela, and ShareTracker. Since 2017, Alpine has invested in over 40 software businesses. The Innovative investment comes from the firm's $1B Fund VII, which closed in 2019.

As the U.S. expands broadband infrastructure and rural areas invest in Fiber To The Home (FTTH), Innovative's offerings add increasing value for their customers and the communities they serve. The family-owned company sought a values-aligned equity partner with enterprise software and industry expertise to shepherd Innovative through its next phase of growth.

"Anthony and the XLCS team were an absolute pleasure to work with throughout the process," shared Patrick Eble of Alpine. "They were indispensable in sourcing and executing this transaction and we couldn't have been happier with the outcome."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Alpine and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner. The transaction was completed December 7, 2020.

