XL Fleet Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) - Get XL Fleet Corp. Class A Report ("XL Fleet" or the "Company"), a leader in fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that on December 1, 2021, and in connection with the previously announced appointment of Eric Tech as CEO of XL Fleet, Mr. Tech received a one-time inducement grant under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

As part of the grant, Mr. Tech received 493,026 stock options with an exercise price of $4.09, reflecting the closing price on December 1, 2021. Additionally, Mr. Tech received 154,286 restricted stock units that will entitle him to receive one share of common stock as each of these units vests. As per the terms of this appointment, 25% of each grant will vest one year following the grant date, with the balance of each award vesting in equal installments each calendar quarter over the subsequent three years.

About XL Fleet Corp.

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 170 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet's hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006074/en/