XKL LLC Formally Announces Its New 400G Transponder Systems

XKL LLC, a leading provider of optical networking solutions and DWDM systems, is pleased to announce its 400G transponder. "Our clients were asking for the highest possible bandwidth in the smallest footprint with low power consumption," stated Dr. Chad Lamb, Chief Systems Architect in a recent interview, adding, "With XKL's 400G systems, we have achieved that commitment, providing 4.8Tb per rack unit." A portion of the interview can be seen at: https://vimeo.com/538905335

With an additional XKL DMD (Mux/Demux), XKL's 400G has demonstrated a capacity of up to 4.8 Terabit (Tb) within a single 1U for the DQT400, another 1U for the DMD, or up to 19.2 Tb of available capacity when stacking four 400G systems through the additional DMD device. Final test results on the total power draw have not yet been completed. However, the power draw for XKL's 400G 12 port 1U chassis is estimated at 0.1 Watts (W) per Gbps, exceeding industry expectations.

XKL is expecting to initially release a four (4) port configuration in September 2021, with the 12 port configuration expected shortly after. XKL has led the market with a low total cost of ownership (TOC) proposition, and XKL's 400G continues to deliver on the same promise with;

5-year standard hardware warranty

No cost software updates

Zero license fees, ever!

Ultra-high bandwidth, 4.8T per system

Highly scalable systems, stackable up to 19.2T, and;

Low-power, minimal cooling, and a small (1U) footprint

For more information on XKL's 400G solutions, please visit the XKL website ( https://www.xkl.com/coming-soon/).

About XKL LLC

XKL designs, engineers, and assembles their innovative family of optical networking solutions from their head offices in Redmond, Washington. XKL DWDM optical networking solutions are intuitive, reducing the complexity and allowing for rapid deployment of scalable optical network solutions. Working with the XKL engineering team, clients have designed and implemented low-latency, high bandwidth, flexible, and resilient network solutions for government, educational, enterprise, and carrier networks worldwide.

