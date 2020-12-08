XIRA Announces "GAVEL" To Abolish Legal Tech Subscription Models

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XIRA Connect Inc. (XIRA), a platform designed to provide consumers with an easy to navigate portal where they find, book and meet attorneys in its secure virtual meeting rooms, announced today the introduction of its cloud platform GAVEL, disrupting the tech-law industry's prevalent business model.

&amp;amp;#160;

"We are breaking the paid subscription models, reducing solo practitioners' operating costs and expanding the addressable legal marketplace," said Reza Ghaffari, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of XIRA. "Attorneys currently monetize a fraction of the time they spend in their practice. Our free GAVEL solution aims to drastically improve billable time while reducing or eliminating overhead."

XIRA's GAVEL provides an integrated set of software tools to efficiently start and/or manage solo & small-firm law practices. GAVEL, a free cloud-based platform, streamlines:

Case management

Online billing

Online scheduling

Video conferencing

Secure messaging

Intelligent document management

Attorneys on XIRA have the freedom to use all or part of GAVEL's capabilities & functions for their new and existing clients.

"Finding new clients and increasing the time they spend doing actual legal work are attorneys' top business concerns. We continue to introduce new innovations in our online marketing & proprietary algorithms to put attorneys where clients are searching for legal advice," said Patrick DiPietro, Chief Operating Officer of XIRA.

About XIRA

Founded in 2019, XIRA Connect, Inc. is a technology company that provides a gig economy platform that is revolutionizing the professional services industry. The XIRA platform enables access to professional services and helps everyone find the expertise they need to navigate life with good advice. XIRA headquarter is in Palo Alto, CA. For more information about XIRA, contact us at media@xira.com or visit xira.com.

Karen SchulteXIRA Connect, Inc.+1 408-714-0000 media@xira.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xira-announces-gavel-to-abolish-legal-tech-subscription-models-301187547.html

SOURCE XIRA