XiQ Becomes Top Performer In G2; Provides Leading Account-Based Web & Content Experiences (ABM) And Sales Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- xiQ, the leading AI-driven SaaS platform for Sales and Account Based Marketing, is declared the Top Performer in Account-Based Web & Content Experiences and in Sales Intelligence categories. With this sixth consecutive recognition from G2, xiQ continues to fulfil its commitment to providing excellence for B2B sellers and marketers.

xiQ's selection is purely meritorious with authentic reviews coming in from reputable clients and enterprise customers after completing an extensive survey questionnaire. The survey is conducted by G2 itself, and it is a notable achievement for xiQ to be acknowledged as a Top Performer by leading B2B companies.

Usman Sheikh, Founder and CEO xiQ, commented that they are thrilled to have been recognized as a high achiever. "We are on a way to solving bigger challenges to positively impact the way B2B sales and marketing are conducted. This is a category we defined to G2 and insisted to get listed on. It is really a big accomplishment for our emerging company to be listed here", says Sheikh.

So much of marketing budgets are trapped in maintaining and building integrations between legacy systems that not much is left to invest in programs! But xiQ's closed loop sales and marketing platform leverages AI to enable Account-Based Experience (ABX), which is a domain other MarTech companies have only started to talk about. xiQ, already a leader in ABX, supports the end-to-end Customer Engagement Lifecycle to:

Engage prospects 5-10x higher,

90% faster and at 1/10 th the cost,

And drive higher win rates.

While talking about his vision for xiQ, Usman Sheikh said, "We are building a next generation world class organization. Understanding what creates value in a B2B Account Based Marketing cycle is the foundation of being able to market the right value to the right people at the right time".

About xiQ:

xiQ is designed from the ground up to equip B2B sales and marketing professionals with next-generation capabilities to execute truly comprehensive Account-Based strategies. It is an End-to-End ABM platform that leverages AI to personalize client engagement, curate highly engaging campaigns, extract first-hand intent data, and provide account insights, sales triggers, and alerts in one easy-to-use app.

