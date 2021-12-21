Xinhua Silk Road: Guangxi's Xiangzhou County Promotes Sugar Orange Through Online Streaming

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiangzhou, a county in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, promoted local agricultural specialty such as sugar orange via live streaming and offline sales at the sixth Sugar Orange Festival held on Friday.

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiangzhou, a county in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, promoted local agricultural specialty such as sugar orange via live streaming and offline sales at the sixth Sugar Orange Festival held on Friday.

To facilitate the e-commerce live streaming sales of local agricultural products, Xiangzhou has managed to hold a live streaming sales campaign for online influencers at the orange festival and selected the most influential local live-streaming celebrity, to promote the local signature agricultural products and increase earnings for local villagers.

Local agricultural authorities of Xiangzhou hold that this year, while promoting sugar orange sales through onsite and live streaming platform, the county has also cooperated with merchants from different provinces and regions across China to extend the influence of local sugar orange products.

The local government of Xiangzhou has also taken various measures, such as cooperating with China's leading e-commerce platform Pinduoduo to promote fruit sales in Xiangzhou County by establishing a long-term and stable cooperation mechanism to inject impetus into the local economy.

In recent years, Xiangzhou County has made great efforts to develop an urban characteristic agricultural industry based on sugar orange as the core. As one of the three main producing areas of sugar orange in Guangxi, Xiangzhou has a total orange cultivation area of 320,000 mu, yielding 600,000 tonnes of orange output.

Weitao, County Chief of Xiangzhou revealed that Xiangzhou would promote the transformation and upgrading of the sugar orange industry and drive local agriculture to a new era of diversified development of production, supply, and sales.

