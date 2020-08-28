Xinhua Silk Road: China's Quanzhou Rolls Out Multiple Measures To Optimize Business Environment

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou City, located in southeast China's Fujian Province, has rolled out a series of measures to optimize business environment.

Quanzhou has been committed to attracting investments. It strives to realize a great breakthrough in industrial investment attraction, with the expected investment amount on newly signed industrial chain projects exceeding 55 billion yuan.

Since the beginning of this year, Quanzhou has made all-out efforts to help enterprises relieve difficulties. The city has tried to improve the mechanism to find out enterprises' needs, established a group of foreign-related lawyers to provide services for enterprises, helped them coordinate the difficulties in employment, meals, materials, financing, sales, tax and fee handling, and issued risk warnings. The reimbursement of unemployment insurance and job stabilization subsidies have been raised from 50 percent to 100 percent.

In the meantime, Quanzhou has tried to optimize the enterprise-related policy implementation mechanism to benefit enterprises. As of the end of July, the city has reduced or exempted a total of 2.045 billion yuan worth of social insurance premiums, provided 4.914 billion yuan of re-lending funding support for 817 enterprises, and reimbursed 276.03 million yuan of unemployment insurance and job stabilization subsidies, which has benefited 2,814 enterprises.

Moreover, Quanzhou strives to improve government services by streamlining administrative approval process in a bid to achieve the goal of "one submission, parallel processing, time-limited settlement and unified delivery."

The municipal administration service center in Quanzhou has set up special offices for "market access, investment and construction, convenience services, and social and people's livelihood" to provide "one-stop" services for enterprises and the general public.

Quanzhou has built a new model of "Internet + government services." The city has tried to optimize online administrative approval system and launched more than 200 self-service machines to provide 24-hour government services for the public.

