Xinhua Silk Road: China's Putian City Unveils "Credit Shoe City" Brand Logo Globally

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Putian City, located in southeast China's Fujian Province, recently released the "Credit Shoe City" brand logo globally.

The logo, with green innovation, environmental protection and passion as its design concept, uses the background that Putian has been selected as the second batch of social credit system construction demonstration city and conveys visually the idea that Putian footwear products boast high quality, good design, diversity and fashion.

According to the designer, the logo, highly condensed with elements such as "Putian", "Shoe City" and "Credit," is concise, unique and recognizable.

As the traditional advantage in Putian, the footwear industry employs more than 200,000 people, involving more than 3,000 upstream and downstream companies. There are 20 footwear research and development institutions, with about 10,000 technical personnel.

An official with Putian Footwear Association said that the footwear products made in Putian are good in quality and design and fashionable. The annual output value of the industry has exceeded 100 billion yuan by far.

In order to further strengthen the development of the footwear industry, the Putian Footwear Association will guide footwear companies to build an industrial credit system, make full use of new technological means including big data and cloud computing, rely on related APP platforms such as Credit China (Putian, Fujian), Putian Huiminbao to build a "credit shoe city."

The APP platforms Credit China (Putian, Fujian) and Putian Huiminbao display the credit information of local shoe companies and accept complaints, reports, feedback and suggestions from consumers. The public can also view and retrieve the credit scores, corporate rankings, credit ratings of local shoe companies and download corporate credit reports as well.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316911.html

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-putian-city-unveils-credit-shoe-city-brand-logo-globally-301155587.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road