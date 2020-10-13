Xidas's New 'VP3' Power Pod Tackles Sustainability And Landfill Issues Created By The IoT Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging tech startup known as Xidas has introduced their Vibration Perpetual Power Pod, also known as the 'VP3', to alleviate the toxic chemicals leached into the soil and landfill after sensor batteries have exhausted their life. Leveraging decades of 3D manufacturing research, The VP3 promises to provide sensors with up to 10+ years of lifetime by capturing energy from small vibrations in the environment and converting it into energy. The company sees their new energy harvester as a way to power IoT in a much more efficient and sustainable manner by diminishing the need of constantly replacing and disposing batteries every 1-2 years.

The Internet of Things will connect billions and billions of sensors to monitor and gather insights on multiple aspects of our society. The vast majority of these sensors look to be wireless to increase the amount of locations they can be deployed (i.e. hard-to-reach places). With this unprecedented amount of electronics in the environment, battery replacement leads to a huge issue: battery disposal. Some batteries contain toxic metals such as cadmium and mercury, lead and lithium, which become hazardous waste and pose threats to health and the environment if improperly disposed.

Xidas IoT is launching a new breed of self-charging batteries to minimize the battery-landfill dilemma by increasing the lifetime of the battery and reducing the times of replacement. The VP3, the beachhead product, is an energy-harvesting battery designed to convert the energy from the small vibrations that come from machines into power for wireless sensors that perform machine condition monitoring and predictive maintenance of industrial assets. To learn more, please visit www.xidasiot.com or contact Sourabh Dhillon at sdhillon@xidas.com!

About Xidas IoT

Xidas IoT leverages its breakthrough patented technologies and multi-disciplinary expertise to design and produce edge solutions that combine intelligence, zero power (energy harvesting), sensor fusion and integration. With decades of 3D manufacturing and micro-engineering breakthroughs and deep expertise on industry, Xidas is a proud partner of the US National Science Foundation for IoT innovation. The company was one of five to testify in front of US Congress on the value of IoT technologies. Our products are first of their kind and shatter the conventional limitations that hold back the potential of a society powered by IoT. To learn more, please visit www.xidasiot.com or contact Sourabh Dhillon at sdhillon@xidas.com

