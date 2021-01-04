Xiaomi Technology Releases Heartwarming "Hello 2021" Film To Celebrate New York Heroes

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi today released a mini-documentary honoring New York's heroes that persevered through all the challenges that 2020 brought. The film "Hello 2021" is the final component of the global technology company's #ChargingHappiness campaign.

The #ChargingHappiness campaign began with Xiaomi rallying 50 top TikTok creators to use its Redmi Power Bank in different hilarious ways. Then, Xiaomi set up a special installation in NYC's bustling Grand Central Terminal to showcase these videos and bring smiles to the faces of New Yorkers.

The joyful reactions were captured for the film, which featured a nurse, a logistics agent, college students, an elementary school teacher, and a singer/songwriter. They each share personal stories of living and working in the city during a challenging year and their hopes for the future.

"The #ChargingHappiness campaign and 'Hello 2021' film feel perfect for this moment," said Yiyang Liu, Xiaomi's North America marketing manager. "We were excited to tap into the power of TikTok and showcase how these influencers used the Redmi Power Bank as a launchpad to express their creativity and humor. And we were equally excited to delight and uplift New York's heroes."

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core. With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi is currently the world's third-largest smartphone brand and has established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform with 289.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 markets around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422 nd, up 46 places compared to the previous year. Xiaomi also ranked 7 th among internet companies on the list. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index. For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/ .

