XIANGNIAN FOOD CO.,LTD. Chairman Sun Jungeng Won The Title Of 'Food Hero' Of The United Nations

NANYANG, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Not long ago, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) awarded Chinese entrepreneur Sun Jungeng the title of "Food Hero", which honors grass-roots food heroes in China who have contributed to ensuring food supply on the front lines of fighting the epidemic.

At the beginning of 2020, the sudden outbreak of Covid- 19 put the whole world to a great test. China's performance in this epidemic is worth learning from. Behind China's success in fighting the epidemic are contemporary heroes like Sun Jungeng.

During the 2020 Spring Festival, Wuhan was closed due to the epidemic. Sun Jungeng, chairman of XIANGNIANG FOOD CO.,LTD. personally led his staff to carry out the anti-epidemic protection work for Wuhan. Since the 29th of the twelfth lunar month, they have been producing 24 hours a day, resting when they are tired, and fighting when they wake up to focus on protecting the Wuhan market. During the Spring Festival, three trucks loaded with 93.6 tons of noodles rushed to Wuhan overnight in the rain, ensuring a noodle supply for more than 900 stores and stabilizing the hearts of the city at that time.

"If there is a miracle in the world, it must be the power of one man!" This is what Sun Jungeng said to the company's employees during the epidemic. He gave us a new understanding of the Chinese people and China.

