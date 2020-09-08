Xi: China Does Its Best To Aid Global Fight Against COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping attended a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic on Tuesday. He presented medals to four outstanding individuals, and delivered a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Here are some highlights from his address.

Heroic feat

China has achieved another heroic feat in humankind's fight against disease.

has achieved another heroic feat in humankind's fight against disease. The Communist Party of China Central Committee had adopted extraordinary measures to tackle the extraordinary incident of COVID-19 epidemic. China had effectively curbed the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and protected people's lives and health to the greatest extent.

had effectively curbed the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and protected people's lives and health to the greatest extent. The Chinese people put up a strong defense with unity to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

Millions of medical workers fought the COVID-19 epidemic at the front line across the country. Nearly half of the medical staff involved in the country's fight against COVID-19 are young people no more than 31 years old.

Chinese economy is steadily turning for the better as the country has coordinated epidemic containment with economic growth after the sudden outbreak of COVID-19.

China has become the first major economy to return to growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has taken the lead in the world in both epidemic control and economic recovery.

The major strategic achievement gained from China's fight against COVID-19 fully demonstrated the remarkable advantages of the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and socialism.

Global fight

China has been working together with other countries of the world, and contributed its wisdom and strength to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

has been working together with other countries of the world, and contributed its wisdom and strength to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. China has offered assistance to the international community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of its ability, despite the tremendous pressure in domestic epidemic control.

has offered assistance to the international community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of its ability, despite the tremendous pressure in domestic epidemic control. China exported 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits and 209,000 ventilators to support the global fight against COVID-19 between March 15 and Sept 6 .

exported 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits and 209,000 ventilators to support the global fight against COVID-19 . China has helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world with concrete actions.

Spirit of combating COVID-19

China's spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic features putting people's lives first, nationwide solidarity, sacrifice, respecting science, and a sense of mission for humanity.

spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic features putting people's lives first, nationwide solidarity, sacrifice, respecting science, and a sense of mission for humanity. China's treatment method of combining traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine for COVID-19 has been learned and used by many countries.

treatment method of combining traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine for COVID-19 has been learned and used by many countries. China had launched the most intensive and wide-ranging emergency humanitarian assistance actions since the founding of New China.

Experience in six areas

The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the most reliable backbone for Chinese people in times of trouble.

(CPC) is the most reliable backbone for Chinese people in times of trouble. The outstanding advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the fundamental guarantee for resisting risks and challenges, and enhancing the capacity of national governance.

The unyielding will of the Chinese people is the source of power for overcoming all hardships and obstacles on the way forward.

The great struggle against coronavirus has once again proven that strong national strength accumulated since the founding of the People's Republic of China has laid a solid ground for the country to take any "turbulent tide" with composure.

has laid a solid ground for the country to take any "turbulent tide" with composure. China's battle against COVID-19 has demonstrated the power of core socialist values and fine traditional Chinese culture, which provides great motivation and helps build consensus as well as pool resources.

battle against COVID-19 has demonstrated the power of core socialist values and fine traditional Chinese culture, which provides great motivation and helps build consensus as well as pool resources. The extensive appeal of building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way for the mankind to overcome common challenges and build a more prosperous and better world.

Plans for future

Striving for full victory in fight against COVID-19

Ensuring completing building of moderately prosperous society in all respects

Strengthening institutional guarantee for safeguarding the people's lives and health

Joint efforts with the global community to cope with growing global challenges:

China will continue to play the role of being the largest supplier of global anti-epidemic materials.

will continue to play the role of being the largest supplier of global anti-epidemic materials. China will continue to support the World Health Organization in playing a leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

will continue to support the World Health Organization in playing a leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. China will continue to advance economic globalization, steadfastly uphold the multilateral trading system, and join other countries in endeavoring to restore global economic prosperity at an early date.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-china-does-its-best-to-aid-global-fight-against-covid-19-301125969.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn